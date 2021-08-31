Ipswich Town appear to still be in the hunt for new signings before the end of the transfer window.

Ipswich Town have been linked with Middlesbrough’s Sam Morsy but other clubs are in for him, as per Teeside Live.

The Tractor Boys may have to turn their attentions elsewhere as they hunt for midfield reinforcements.

One player that have been linked with this summer is Hull City’s Richard Smallwood.

Could he emerge back on radar?

Paul Cook’s side were said to be keen on the Tigers’ skipper earlier in the window, as reported by the East Anglian Daily Times, but it has since gone quiet.

However, could Ipswich rekindle their on the final day of the window?

Hull are trying to re-sign Regan Slater from Sheffield United today, as per Hull Live, which could push Smallwood down the pecking order.

The Tigers have signed midfielders George Moncur, Andy Cannon and Tom Huddlestone this summer and already have George Honeyman and Greg Docherty as options there already.

Hull situation

Smallwood joined Grant McCann’s side last August on a two-year deal, with the club holding an option for a third.

He made 31 appearances in all competitions last season to help them win the League One title and has been involved so far in the new campaign in the Championship.

The ex-Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers man knows what it takes to get promoted from the third tier so it will be interesting to see if Ipswich rekindle their interest today.