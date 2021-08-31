Doncaster Rovers are hoping to tie up a deal to sign Will Grigg from Sunderland today.

Doncaster Rovers are understood to have agreed the framework of a three-year deal with the Northern Ireland international, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Grigg, who is 30-years-old, has been given the green light by Sunderland to leave before the end of the transfer window this evening.

Donny are said to have jumped ahead of MK Dons in the race to land him.

Grigg spent the second-half of last season with the Dons and scored eight goals in all competitions for the Buckinghamshire outfit.

Fallen out-of-favour

It is safe to say his move to the Stadium of Light hasn’t worked out and a permanent departure will suit all parties involved.

The attacker still has a year left on his contract with the North East club but finds himself down the pecking order under Lee Johnson.

Will he recapture his form?

Doncaster have made a poor start to the season and will hope they can this deal over the line to boost their attack.

Grigg is a proven goal scorer at League One level and has helped Wigan Athletic get promoted to the Championship on two occasions in the past.

He spent three-and-a-half years at the DW Stadium and fired 65 goals in 150 games in all competitions.