Charlton Athletic target Jack Tucker from Gillingham is attracting Championship interest.

Gillingham could face a battle to keep hold of the centre-back between now and the transfer deadline this evening, as per a report by Kent Online.

Tucker, who is 21-years-old, has been a key player for the League One side over recent seasons.

Charlton are keen, as reported in the Sun on Sunday (29.08.21. pg. 60), but would have to see off competition from clubs in the league above if they are to strike a late deal to land him.

Quotes

Gillingham boss, Steve Evans, has said: “There has been lots of Championship interest in Jack Tucker.

“If it ever got to a level where I felt the club had to take it (an offer) then I would say what my opinion is to the chairman. We already have people in our minds if that was to happen, but I don’t see that happening.”

Academy graduate

Tucker joined Gillingham at the age of seven and has risen up through their academy.

He was a key player for them at all youth levels before he was handed his first-team debut in October 2017 in a league fixture at Portsmouth.

The youngster was loaned out to non-league duo Greenwich Borough and Hastings United a few years ago to get some experience under his belt.





Breakthrough

Tucker broke into the first-team in the 2019/20 season and has since made 93 appearances in all competitions.

He is wanted in the Championship now and it will be interesting to see what happens today.