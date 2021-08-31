Southampton are open to letting Birmingham City loanee from last season Yan Valery leave again.

Southampton could look to fix up a loan move for the right-back today, as per reporter Alex Crook on Twitter (see tweet below).

#SaintsFC are open to letting Yann Valery go out on loan. Olympiacos a possible destination. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) August 30, 2021

Valery, who is 22-years-old, was given the green light by the Saints to move to Birmingham in the last January transfer window.

He spent the second-half of last season with the Blues in the Championship to get some more experience under his belt.

Read: Player released by Birmingham City this summer finds new home

Valery ended up playing seven times in all competitions for the Midlands side before heading back to Southampton this summer.

His current situation now hangs in the balance and the defender may well end up departing again.

Greek giants Olympiakos have been mentioned as a potential destination.

Career to date

Valery played in his native France for Rennes before Southampton swooped in for him in 2015.

He was handed his first-team debut by the Premier League side in an EFL Cup clash against Leicester City in November 2018, before making his league debut a few days later against Manchester United.

The full-back has since made 39 appearances in total for the Hampshire side and has chipped in with a couple of goals from defence.



Read: Bournemouth eye Wolves man

Could a Championship club come in?

Valery would be a decent option for a Championship club before the transfer deadline today and it will be interesting to see if there is any late interest/