Bournemouth are interested in Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Bournemouth are keen on a late swoop for the England youth international, as per talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook on Twitter (see tweet below).

Gibbs-White, who is 21-years-old, has emerged on the Cherries’ radar ahead of the transfer deadline tonight.

The youngster spent time in the Championship on loan at Swansea City during the last campaign.

Career to date

Gibbs-White joined Wolves at the age of eight and has risen up through the academy at Molinuex.

He was handed his first-team debut at the age of 16 in an FA Cup clash against Stoke City in January 2017.

The midfielder has since made 85 appearances for the Midlands club in all competitions so far in his career, chipping in with three goals along the way.

Gibbs-White helped Wolves gain promotion to the Premier League under Nuno Espirito Santo in 2018.

Swansea loan

He was given the green light to leave on loan for Swansea last term but only ended up playing six times for the Welsh side.

Wolves ended up recalling him during the last January transfer window.

Bournemouth move?

Bournemouth could be busy today as Scott Parker looks to add the finishing touches to his squad.

Gibbs-White would give the Cherries some competition and depth in the middle of the park.

It will be interesting to see if they make a move.