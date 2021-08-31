Birmingham City have signed Troy Deeney on a permanent deal.

Deeney, 33, leaves Watford after 11 years at Vicarage Road to join his home town and boyhood club Birmingham City.

The striker made 419 appearances for the Hornets and scored 140 goals in all competitions, and he leaves the club as a definite club legend having guided the club through highs and lows in both the Premier League and Championship.

But after Xisco Munoz guided Watford to promotion into the Premier League last season, Deeney has fallen down the pecking order.

He joins Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City as they themselves look for a way out of the Championship and it’s a move that garnered a lot of attraction since it was announced last night.

Blues currently sit in 8th-place of the Championship table after the opening five games of the season.

