Sunderland are in talks to sign Bayern Munich youngster Leon Dajaku on loan with a view to a permanent deal, as per Roker Report.

Dajaku, 20, is currently on loan with Union Berlin.

The German youth intentional joined on an 18-month loan deal last season but has so far endured a torrid time with the club, making only two league appearances since joining owing to a number of different injuries.

Despite that, Sunderland are now looking into a deal to sign the winger on a permanent deal and he could become the club’s eight signing of the summer.

With the transfer window slamming shut at 11pm tonight, it’s proved a fairly fruitful summer for the Black Cats after a slow start to the transfer window, and fans are excited about the possibility of Dajaku joining on deadline day.

See what these Sunderland fans have had to say on Twitter about the potential move:

