Fulham’s Ben Davis is set to join Oxford United on a permanent deal, reports The Athletic (30th August 9:32pm).

Davis, 20, looks set to leave Fulham without ever making his league debut for the club.

The Thailand U23 international is a product of the Fulham youth academy and has a handful of cup appearances to his name.

Now though, The Athletic’s Pete Rutzler has revealed that Davis has agreed to join Oxford United in League One on a permanent deal, with the transfer window slamming shut at 11pm tonight.

Karl Robinson’s side have started the new League One season strongly after reaching the play-off semi-finals last time round – they currently sit in 3rd-place of the table after claiming 10 points from their opening five games of the season.

They’ve made some shrewd signings this summer in Billy Bodin, Ryan Williams and Steve Seddon to name a few but could lose one of their key players in Cameron Brannagan today – Blackpool have made a late bid to sign for the former Liverpool youngster.

Davis though could be another keen addition but he’s a largely unproven name and so Robinson will need to nurture his ability and slowly introduce him into first-team action.

Oxford United are next in action against Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy tonight.