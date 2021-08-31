Sunderland are ‘in talks’ to sign Bayern Munich’s Leon Dajaku, a report from Roker Report has revealed.

Dajaku, 20, has spent time in the youth academies at both Stuttgart and Bayern Munich.

The former German U19 international joined Union Berlin on an 18-month loan deal last season and remains with the club, though Roker Report have revealed that Bayern are looking to offload the attacker after some injury problems this summer.

Sunderland are now in talks with Bayern to sign Dajaku who could become the Black Cats’ eighth signing of the summer – the move would initially be a loan with a view to buy:

Loan with a view to permanent — Roker Report (@RokerReport) August 30, 2021

The summer transfer window started slowly for Lee Johnson’s side but as tonight’s 11pm deadline draws ever-closer, it’s proving to be a really exciting summer of business for Sunderland who’ve so far brought in Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Callum Doyle.

Since the arrival of new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Sunderland’s transfer business and general philosophy has changed for the better – the club are making more exciting signings with potential for the future and Dajaku fits that bill exactly.

The only concern for Sunderland should be his injury history – he’s endured a foot injury, appendicitis and Covid-19 this year alone.

Nevertheless, at 20-years-old Dajaku remains a player with bags of potential and his Bayern upbringing should give Johnson and Black Cats fans great cause for hope that they’re about to make another shrewd signing.

Up next for Sunderland is a home fixture against Accrington Stanley on the 11th September.