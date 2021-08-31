Blackpool are ‘closing in’ on a deal to sign Nottingham Forest’s Jordan Gabriel, as per Alan Nixon.

Gabriel, 22, looks to be on the verge of returning to Blackpool on a permanent deal. The right-back spent last season on loan with the Seasiders and featured 29 times in League One, helping his side earn promotion to the Championship.

He’s since been linked with a move away from the City Ground and Blackpool have been closely linked with a return for the player, who’s also had interest from Sunderland.

Now though, The Sun reporter Nixon claims that a fee has been agreed between Blackpool and forest for Gabriel to move to the club permanently:

Blackpool. Closing in on a deal for Jordan Gabriel at Forest. Fee agreed. Right back problem solved. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 30, 2021

Gabriel had only made one Championship appearance for Forest before this season. Since returning though, Chris Hughton has shown faith in the youngster, handing him four appearances so far in this Championship campaign.

But it looks like Gabriel will join Blackpool before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline and as Nixon’s tweet above outlines, it solves a particular problem position for Neil Critchley’s side.

The right-back position has been filled by summer signing Callum Connolly so far this campaign but the Englishman isn’t a natural right-back, and what’s more is that the versatile and dynamic Gabriel is much better suited to the attractive style of play that Blackpool want to don in the Championship.

After five games of the season though, Blackpool sit in 22nd-place of the Championship table having yet to win their first game since returning to the second-tier – up next for them is the visit of 1st-place Fulham after the international break.