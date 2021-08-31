West Ham’s Conor Coventry is set to leave the club on a season-long loan move, with a move to Peterborough United potentially on the cards.

ExWhuEmployee (via Claret and Hugh) reports that Coventry, 21, is set to leave West Ham on a season-long loan.

The Republic of Ireland man is a product of the Hammers’ youth academy but is yet to make his Premier League debut for the club, having been linked with a loan move to Peterborough United earlier in the summer.

Now though, reports claim that there’s a ‘strong possibility’ that Coventry will head to Posh for the remainder of the 2021/22 season with the transfer window shutting at 11pm tonight.

Director of football Barry Fry spoke out about Coventry earlier this month. He shared his admiration for the midfielder but admitted that a permanent move might be off the cards – he told Peterborough Today:

“Conor has been playing in West Ham’s first team all summer. He’s a good player and we were thinking of bidding, but then we found out how much it would cost so it’s not on at the moment.”

With a permanent exit from West Ham seemingly off the cards, a loan move could be the next best option for Coventry and for West Ham, who’ll want to see the youngster get some real experience under his belt.

His only first-team experience to date came during a brief loan spell with Lincoln City during the 2019/20 season where he managed just seven league outings for the Imps.

A move to Posh for the remainder of the 2021/22 season is supposedly likely though and it could be an exciting opportunity for the player to kick-start his career, and eventually vie to break into David Moyes’ first-team at West Ham.