Blackburn Rovers have ‘opened talks’ to sign Swansea City striker Jamal Lowe, reports Football Insider.

Lowe, 27, has become the surprise subject of some late transfer interest from Blackburn Rovers.

The Swansea City man signed from Wigan Athletic last summer and went on to score 14 Championship goals in his maiden season in South Wales, helping his side to reach the play-off final.

But Football Insider now report that the Jamaican international is subject to interest from Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers as they look to replace the goals of Adam Armstrong, who signed for Southampton earlier this month.

Lowe’s career so far

Lowe has had something of a journeyman career to date. Having started out at Barnet, Lowe has since represented all of Hayes and Yeading, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Hampton and Richmond, Portsmouth, Wigan and Swansea City.

It was with Pompey though where he announced himself in the Football League, scoring 26 league goals in two-and-a-half seasons to earn himself a move to Wigan Athletic in 2019.

The Latics were relegated from the Championship that season but Lowe earned himself a move to Swansea after netting six league goals for Wigan, but whether he can replace Armstrong’s goals remains to be seen.

Rovers are leaving it late to replace the man who scored 28 goals in the Championship last season. Armstrong was the linchpin of this Rovers side and his departure leaves a definite gap, but Lowe’s pace and forward-thinking, and ability to lead a front-line on his own could fill the void to an extent.

It could be a nervy day for Mowbray and Rovers, with the transfer window slamming shut at 11pm tonight.