Fulham have reportedly made an offer to sign Paces de Ferreira’s Stephen Eustaquio.

Reports coming out of Europe on Monday revealed that Fulham had made an offer for Pacos de Ferreira midfielder Eustaquio.

ÖZEL | Fenerbahçe’nin istediği Stephen Eustaquio için Fulham da oyuncuya ve kulübüne teklif yaptı. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) August 30, 2021

The 24-year-old has previously represented the likes of Chaves, Cruz Azul and Ferreira, where he’s been for the past three seasons.

Eustaquio is also a Canadian international having scored three goals in 10 appearances for his international side, despite featuring for Portugal’s U21 side.

Now though, the midfielder could be heading for England for the first time in his career as Marco Silva looks to bolster his Fulham side before today’s 11pm deadline.

Midfield mayhem

Fulham have had a bit of a mix up in midfield going into this season – Silva has had to deal with a number of injuries to the likes of Tom Cairney and Harrison Reed, with Jean Michael Seri coming into the fore and Fulham’s other big money signing from the 2018/19 campaign Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa looking poised to join Napoli.

The Cameroonian is set to sign for Napoli on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season, with the Italian club reportedly having the option to buy for £9million.

There’s not yet any indication as to how much Fulham have offered Ferreira for Eustaquio, but it’s a potentially exciting signing given Silva’s prior knowledge of the Portuguese leagues as both a player and manager.

Time’s quickly running out for clubs to make signings though and Silva, and indeed many managers in the Football League will be sweating over their final transfer deals.