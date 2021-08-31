Bournemouth found the Championship just that little too hot to handle last season and failed to gain promotion.

Bournemouth fans have seen the Cherries in a somewhat stuttering start to their 2021/22 campaign as well.

They’ve lost their main goal threat from last season, Arnaut Danjuma, to LA Liga side Villarreal.

However, with the transfer window closing at 11 pm tonight, the Cherries are looking to bring a new face to the club. Sky Sports are reporting that they are in talks with SPL giants Celtic over playmaker Ryan Christie.

Bournemouth interested in Christie – face Burnley battle

26-year-old Scotland international Christie broke into football with Inverness Caledonian Thistle. He joined Celtic in September 2015 before being instantly loaned back

A season-and-a-half of loans to Aberdeen followed but Christie has been back with the Bhoys since May 2018. His time at Parkhead has seen him score 41 goals and provide 44 assists in 151 appearances.

Sky Sports say that the Cherries won’t have it all their own way and will have to fight off the interest of Premier League side Burnley. Both sides are said to be in talks with the Scottish giants.

Sky Sports say that Bournemouth are favourites and “look set to edge past” the Clarets but stress that a deal is not close.

Thoughts?

Last season saw Christie underused by Celtic – he only made nine SPL appearances in total.

If you look back the two seasons before that, you get a better measure of Christie as a player. Those two seasons saw him make 53 appearances where he weighed in with 15 goals and 21 assists.

Bournemouth are in need of that spark in the number 10 position – Scott Parker will be acutely aware of that. Ryan Christie is a player whose time at Celtic has proved he has that spark.

It will be an interesting day today and this could be one that Bournemouth fans might have their eye on.