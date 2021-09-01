Blackpool cult hero Gary Taylor-Fletcher played over 200 times for the club. The now 40-year-old scored only 38 goals for the Seasiders in all competitions, but he scored some memorable strikes.

Taylor-Fletcher scored the opener in the 2010 play-off final to see the Pool promoted to the Premier League for the first time in their history. Ian Holloway’s men followed this up with a 4-0 opening day demolition away at Wigan – again Taylor-Fletcher got the opener. This was his first of six goals for the 2010/11 Premier League season with some of these coming against Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.

He ended up leaving for free in the summer of 2013 and his departure coincided with Blackpool’s turbulent few years. The former Leicester City striker built up a reputation as a versatile player who would get important goals. He ended his career in North Wales having a spell with Llandudno sandwiched by two spells with Bangor City.

In May 2019 he resigned as manager at Bangor after only two days and retired from football as a player – his playing career saw him represent all of Sheffield Wednesday, Tranmere Rovers, Millwall, Accrington Stanley, Bangor City and Llandudno following his Blackpool exit.

A Blackpool hero for sure, and after some brief spells as a manager with both Bangor and Llandudno he’ll no doubt be eyeing up his next challenge in the dugout.