Mark Robinson has assembled the youngest side in the English Football League with the squad’s average age being 22. But could the young Dons lack of experience hurt them at key stages this season?

Wimbledon’s biggest strength this year is the young nature of the squad. The youthful side comes with bundles of energy, legs and fight. However, it can also be seen as their biggest weakness with a lack of leadership haunting them on multiple occasions.

The young Dons have a never say die attitude and keep firing until the last minute. Academy graduate Jack Rudoni netted a 96th-minute equaliser against Ipswich Town following Tuesday’s 94th-minute winner in the Carabao Cup.

Many Dons fans see the youthful route that Robinson has taken as a breathe of fresh air. Marquee signings Luke McCormick and George Marsh are both 22 and have only 77 league appearances between them. Robinson is not fazed by this and has showed faith in McCormick who has started four out of the six league games.

One consequence of the young side is lack of game management and leadership. Already this has been displayed brutally against Gillingham, conceding a 97th-minute equaliser against 10 men highlights that at key times leadership may be lacking.

Against Ipswich, the Dons conceded two goals within the space of 90 seconds. A naive penalty given away by Will Nightingale was followed by poor defensive communication putting the Dons two down. Leaking goals at critical times and conceding in batches are errors the Wombles must cut out.

The Dons clearly have the talent for a play-off push, but whether they have the know-how to get there is a different proposition.