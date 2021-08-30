Sheffield United are finding out just how hard life is in the Sky Bet Championship. They are scrapping away at the bottom of the table at the moment.

Sheffield United fans will be wanting to pull away from that position at the first opportunity. There is restructuring to be done at the club and the Blades have just brought in Cono Hourihane on loan.

That restructuring looks to be continuing but with a player leaving the club rather than arriving:

Hull City and Rotherham – interested and talking

Sky Sports’ Thomas says that Championship new boys Hull City and League One Rotherham are both interested.

21-year-old defensive midfielder Slater has come up through the ranks at Bramall Lane and has gone on to make three first-team appearances for the Blades – scoring one goal.

He has also experienced first-team football elsewhere away from his native South Yorkshire. This has been through loan deals at Carlisle United (2018/19), Scunthorpe (2019/20) and Hull City (2020/21).

He is predominantly a defensive midfielder but he has the versatility to feature wider out as well as more centrally.

Thoughts?

For Slater, it would be wise to make a move away from Bramall Lane to seek more regular football. His chances would be limited in a Sheffield United side battling up the table.

A move back to Hull City would give him that familiarity with the side and Grant McCann’s style of play with the Tigers.

However, Thomas mentions that Rotherham would also be open to a permanent deal. This would give Slater longer-term security than a permanent deal.

Whichever side that he went to, he would be an asset that would improve either.