Leeds United under the hand of Marcelo Bielsa are a team reinvented. His ethos drips to all levels of the club’s sides.

Leeds United have a stock of young player whose efforts saw them promoted to the Premier League 2 competition this season.

One of those highly rated players is young midfielder Robbie Gotts. Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey says that the youngster could be leaving Elland Road this transfer window.

Leeds United are willing to let him go on a permanent deal. League Two sides Oldham and Barrow are interested in his signature.

Veysey writes that Football Insider have been told by a Leeds source that Gotts is interesting EFL sides Oldham and Barrow as well as Scottish side Motherwell.

His departure from Elland Road has been sanctioned by Marcelo Bielsa and is a youngster whose contract runs only until next summer.

Gotts has only made three appearances for Leeds United in his time at the club. He was one of those tipped to make the jump to first-team regular and was a past winner of the Under-23’s player of the year.

Youngster Gotts has seen time on loan at EFL clubs with two separate spells at Lincoln City and Salford City last season.

In some ways, this is a surprise move by Leeds United, bearing in mind the esteem that Gotts was once held in at the club.

Saying that, since promotion to the Premier League the Whites have been swimming in richer Under-23s waters. Their recruitment of younger players bears testament to that.

In simple terms, Gotts has unfortunately been bypassed by the talent coming through the door at Elland Road.

He is an energetic box-to-box midfielder and one drilled in the high-press and zonal marking.

However, and linking to the Bielsa ethos, he is a youngster whose utility allows him to play across the midfield as well as drop into right-back.

He’d be a fantastic signing for either Oldham Athletic or Barrow and showed this during his time at Salford last season.