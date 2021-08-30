Ipswich Town’s pursuit of Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy looks unlikely at this stage, reports claim.

Morsy, 29, could be on the move in the final 24 hours of the summer transfer window with a host of Football League sides said to be interested in Egyptian international.

As well as Ipswich Town, all of Luton Town, Preston North End and Sheffield United are said to be interested in signing Morsy before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm on Tuesday evening, but reports from Teesside Live claim that Morsy to Ipswich is unlikely, with the Boro man likely to remain in the Championship should be moving.

Morsy has played under Ipswich boss Paul Cook at both Chesterfield and Wigan Athletic in the past. He’s enjoyed a solid career in England having also represented the likes of Barnsley and Port Vale but his future at the Riverside now looks to be in the balance.

Last time round he featured 31 times in the Championship for Boro, scoring once and grabbing five assists from midfield. He’s a well-rounded player and has already featured three times in the league so far this season, so it’s unsurprising to see interest from elsewhere in the division cropping up.

Ipswich have been ambitious in the transfer market this summer and given Morsy’s links to Cook, it’s unsurprising to see this rumour crop up. But a move to any of Luton, Preston or Sheffield United seems a much more likely outcome at this point but time is rapidly running out for any of the three linked clubs to make the deal happen.