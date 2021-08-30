Swansea City have rejected Burnley’s opening bid for right-sided ace Connor Roberts, it has been reported.

Swansea City’s Wales international Connor Roberts is fielding interest from elsewhere, with reports stating talks are taking place between the Swans and Premier League outfit Burnley.

Roberts has impressed for the Swans since making his way through their youth ranks, becoming a fixture in the senior side.

Now, it has been claimed that Burnley have now failed with a bid for the right-back.

As per a report from Football Insider, Swansea have knocked back the Clarets’ first bid for Roberts.

It is said that the Premier League outfit’s first bid was in the region of £1.5m, with talks over a potential deal continuing after an opening offer.

An uncertain future

With only a year remaining on his contract at the Liberty Stadium, question marks are surrounding Roberts’ future with the Swans.

Football Insider states that he is yet to be offered a new deal as a result of “cutbacks” at the Championship side, putting them at risk of losing him for nothing next summer.

International exploits

Roberts’ performances for Swansea City has seen him become a regular starter for Wales’ international side.

Since making his debut back in 2018, the 25-year-old has gone on to play 30 times for Wales. He played for Rob Page’s side in all four of their EURO 2020 games, scoring in their 2-0 win over Turkey during the group stage.

With the transfer window slamming shut on Tuesday, it will be interesting to see if Burnley return with another offer for Roberts and, if they do, if they are successful in their rumoured efforts to bring him to Turf Moor.