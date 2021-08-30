QPR have decided to keep young goalkeeper Joe Walsh rather than send him out on loan, it has been revealed.

QPR boss Mark Warburton stated back in May that the Rs were looking to send shot-stopper Joe Walsh out on loan this summer, giving him the chance to pick up more senior experience away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

With Seny Dieng’s spot as number one nailed down and Jordan Archer and Dillon Barnes available as backup, a temporary switch seemed a wise decision.

However, after reconsidering their stance on Walsh’s immediate future, it has now been revealed that he is set to stay with Rangers.

Mark Warburton has told West London Sport, QPR will now keep Walsh after his impressive performances in pre-season and training.

The QPR boss has moved to heap praise on the 19-year-old ‘keeper, saying he is impressing every day.

Warburton confirmed the former Gillingham prodigy will be staying with Rangers for the time being, saying:

“At the moment he (Walsh) will be staying with the squad. He’s doing really well – exceptionally well.

“Joe’s doing particularly well and really impressing on a daily basis.”

With Walsh continuing to develop and impress, it will be interesting to see if he can push through the ranks and provide cover and competition for star man Dieng.

Awaiting his debut

Walsh is yet to make his first senior appearance for QPR, with his game time so far coming for their U23s outfit.

He has been named on the Rs bench on a number of occasions, remaining an unused substitute in their Carabao Cup clashes with Leyton Orient and Oxford United earlier this month.

As said before, with Dieng locking down the number one spot, it would be a surprise to see Walsh displace the Senegal ace. However, as he continues to impress in training, it will be interesting to see if the young star is handed his competitive debut for the club.