Nottingham Forest have made a move to try and sign Bordeaux striker Josh Maja, according to reports from France.

Nottingham Forest a fait une offre de 4.5 millions d’euros à Bordeaux pour Josh Maja. L’attaquant pourrait quitter la L1 avant demain soir #Mercato #RMCLive — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) August 30, 2021

After a dismal start to the new season, Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton is in the market for more additions before Tuesday’s deadline.

Another striker wouldn’t go amiss at the City Ground, with Lyle Taylor, Lewis Grabban and Nuno Da Costa the only options at the top of the pitch.

Now, it has been claimed that former Fulham and Sunderland man Josh Maja has emerged on their radar, with a bid made for the 22-year-old.

RMC Sport reporter Loic Tanzi has stated that Forest have lodged a bid of €4.5m for the Bordeaux man.

Tanzi states that Maja could be allowed to leave the Ligue 1 side before the window closes on Tuesday night, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.

In need of a new talisman

Having endured a difficult start to the new season, Nottingham Forest could do with an inspiring signing or two before the window slams shut.

Maja could be just that, with a new prolific striker needed at the City Ground. Both Taylor and Grabban have proven to be dangerous at their best, but they only managed five and six goals last season respectively.

Fulham spell

In January, Maja returned to England for a loan spell in the Premier League, linking up with Fulham.

The former Sunderland ace featured 15 times for the Cottagers along the way, netting on three occasions.