Ipswich Town prodigy Armando Dobra is poised to seal a loan move to Colchester United, according to reports.

Ipswich Town’s top youngster Dobra has been heavily linked with a temporary move away from Portman Road this summer.

A host of League One and League Two sides have been said keen on potential loan swoops for the 20-year-old. AFC Wimbledon, Salford City, Leyton Orient, Gillingham and Colchester United have all been mentioned as potential suitors.

Now, as per a report from TWTD, a winner in the chase for Dobra is close to being named.

League Two side Colchester United look set to seal a deal for the Albanian starlet, it has been claimed.

TWTD states that Dobra’s rumoured move to Colchester could be confirmed on Monday or on Tuesday, so it will be interesting to see if it pans out as expected.

A promising talent

London-born starlet Dobra looks to be a promising talent for the future, but Paul Cook has sanctioned a move away as the youngster looks to play regular first-team football.

Since coming through the Tractor Boys’ youth ranks, the young forward has gone on to play 30 times for the club’s senior side. In the process, he has chipped in with two goals and four assists.

International recognition

Dobra’s performances for Ipswich and in their youth academy have seen him land spots in Albania’s youth sides.

The youngster, who can play on either the left or right-wing, has played four times for the country’s U21s side, also notching up four appearances for their U19s.