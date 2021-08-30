Sam Morsy is being monitored by Championship trio Sheffield United, Luton Town and Preston North End, according to reports.

Middlesbrough’s 29-year-old midfielder has been fielding interest from elsewhere ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

League One outfit Ipswich Town are said to have made an ambitious approach regarding a potential move for the Egyptian.

However, it has now emerged that Sam Morsy is also attracting interest from a number of Championship sides.

According to Gazette Live, Championship trio Sheffield United, Luton Town and Preston North End are keeping tabs on Morsy’s situation as the clock ticks closer to the deadline.

It is added that while Morsy isn’t guaranteed a starting role this season, the player is ready to battle for a spot in Neil Warnock’s side and would like to stay at the Riverside.

One to watch

The report states that while a replacement would need to come in before Morsy could make a move away, a decision “could be taken out of his hands”.

Frenchman James Lea Siliki has been linked with Boro, so it will be interesting to see if any potential move for him has an impact on Morsy’s future.

A year on Teesside

Following his arrival from Wigan Athletic last summer, the Wolverhampton-born midfielder has played 36 times for Middlesbrough. Along the way, he has chipped in with one goal and five assists.

Morsy has featured four times this season, remaining an unused substitute in two Championship games. In his most recent outing, he was sent off in the 81st minute of their 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers.