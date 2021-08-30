Peterborough United could offload Ethan Hamilton if another midfielder joins before tomorrow’s deadline, it has been reported.

Peterborough United have been heavily linked with a move for an unnamed Premier League midfielder this summer.

While the reported target’s identity has not been confirmed, West Ham United man Conor Coventry has been consistently linked with Posh over the past few months.

Now, with the deadline rapidly approaching, the Peterborough Telegraph has revealed a potential midfield incoming could see Ethan Hamilton move on.

The Peterborough Telegraph states “we can expect” Hamilton to head for the exit door if Posh’s midfield target does arrive at London Road.

Darren Ferguson has solid options available in the middle of the park, with Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn and Jorge Grant all available. The prospect of utilising talented defender Ronnie Edwards in midfield was also floated during pre-season.

With Posh’s hunt for a new midfielder likely affecting Hamilton’s situation, it awaits to be seen how it pans out ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Hamilton’s Posh stint

After making his way through Manchester United’s youth academy and picking up senior experience out on loan in the EFL, the 22-year-old left the Red Devils last summer. He went on to link up with Posh on a free transfer, signing in August 2020.

Since then, the Scottish midfielder has gone on to feature 44 times across all competitions. In the process, he has netted once and laid on one assist, with the vast majority of his action coming off the bench.

So far this season, he has made two Championship appearances. However, he has been left out of the squad for Peterborough’s last two matches.