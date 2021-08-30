Watford striker Andre Gray is undergoing a medical at QPR ahead of a season-long loan deal with the west London club.

Gray, 30, has been linked with a move away from Vicarage Road this summer.

The Jamaican international has fallen down the pecking order at Watford and has been linked with a number of Championship clubs, with QPR having been linked throughout.

Now, The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal has revealed that Gray is currently having a medical with the R’s ahead of a season-long loan move from the Hornets – he tweeted earlier today:

#WatfordFC #QPR transfer breaking Update: Andre Gray currently undergoing medical with QPR having agreed season long loan deal. More details on @TheAthleticUK transfer tracker via link below. https://t.co/nyu21xG0vw — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) August 30, 2021

QPR manager Mark Warburton knows Gray well from his Brentford days. The former Bees boss managed Gray who joined from Luton Town ahead of the 2014/15 season, going on to score 17 goals in his maiden Championship season with the club.

After one season with the Bees, Gray left for Burnley where he went on to score 23 goals in his first season with the club and after another, less prolific season at Turf Moor, he joined Watford.

Gray is now in his fifth season at Watford. But it’s been a struggle for the striker who’s failed to find the goal-scoring form of his earlier career – he’s scored just 19 league goals in over 100 league outings for the Hornets, netting five times in 30 Championship games last season as his side earned promotion under Xisco Munoz.

With an exciting team in QPR though, and under a manager in Warburton who knows him and his game, Gray could revitalise his career and help the R’s as they bid for promotion into the Premier League this season.