Fulham are ready to let full-back Cyrus Christie leave, with Stoke City and Burnley among the sides said keen.

Fulham’s Kenny Tete had been Marco Silva’s go-to man at right-back in the opening four games of the Championship season, only for injury to sideline the Dutchman.

In his absence, Dennis Odoi came in against Stoke City, with Cyrus Christie currently out of the first-team picture.

Now, it has emerged that the former Coventry City and Derby County man has been told he can move on before tomorrow’s deadline.

Peter Rutzler, reporter for The Athletic, has revealed that Silva is open to offers for Christie, with a number of clubs showing an interest.

Premier League side Burnley, Championship rivals Stoke City and Italian outfit Bologna are all said to be showing an interest in the full-back ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Christie isn’t in Silva’s plans for the season and, with his deal expiring next summer, he has been told that he can leave on a free transfer.

U23s game time

So far this season, Christie’s only game time has come for the Cottagers’ Premier League 2 side.

The Coventry-born ace played at centre-back for Fulham’s U23s in a 3-0 win over West Brom’s youngsters, providing an assist in the comfortable victory.

Fulham stint to date

Christie has been with Fulham for over three and a half years, moving to Craven Cottage from Middlesbrough in January 2018.

Across all competitions, the Irish international has played 67 times for the club, netting two goals and laying on three assists. After falling out of favour under Scott Parker, Christie spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest, playing 44 times.