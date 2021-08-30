Barnsley’s Herbie Kane has joined Oxford United on loan.

Kane, 22, has joined Oxford United on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

The Englishman joined Barnsley ahead of the 2021/22 season and would feature 24 times in the Championship last season, having spent time with Hull City and Doncaster Rovers previously.

But the midfielder is perhaps best known for his Liverpool upbringing – Kane spent seven years in the Reds’ youth set up but would never make his Premier League debut for the club.

He’s since struggled to settle down and finds himself on the move once again but with Karl Robinson’s Oxford United, Kane has another chance to get a season of first-team football under his belt before he returns to Oakwell.

Branagan replacement?

Oxford linchpin Cameron Branagan is subject to a six-figure bid from Blackpool. Another former Liverpool youngster, Branagan is a pivotal part of Robinson’s side in the middle of the park and Kane could well have been brought in as an early replacement should Braganan depart before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Robinson’s side have enjoyed another strong start to the League One season having claimed 10 points from their opening five games.

They’ve come close to promotion in recent times having reached the play-offs last time round, but they’ve never quite had enough to get over the line. But Kane’s arrival is a decent signing and he’ll give Robinson some much-needed depth in the midfield, especially if Branagan leaves.

Up next for Oxford United is a trip to Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.