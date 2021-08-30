Nottingham Forest are looking to put their disappointing start to the 2021/22 Championship campaign behind them

Nottingham Forest fans will be looking eagerly at the next couple of days as the transfer window ticks towards its close.

These fans could have good news on the horizon:

A new arrival and a departure are both close at #NFFC Forest hopeful that the potential addition of the Paraguay under-23 international won't be the last bit of business before deadline day. https://t.co/9jYbfLhj8o — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) August 30, 2021

Former Nottingham Mail reporter Paul Taylor says that the Reds remain hopeful that Paraguayan central midfielder Braian Ojeda will be signed before 11 pm tomorrow.

Braian Ojeda – potential Paraguayan arrival

21-year-old Paraguayan Ojeda has played all his football in South America.

He came up through the youth ranks at Paraguayan club Olimpia where he worked his way into the first team.

He has had one loan spell away from Olimpia – a season-long stint at Argentine side Defensa y Justica.

Across his fledgling career, Ojeda has 47 appearances where he has scored one goal and provided one assist.

Thoughts?

Forest would have planned ahead for this move. It comes after they were likely beaten to a move for Abdou Harroui by Serie A side Sassuolo.

The Reds do need strength in depth as they look to arrest the worrying start they’ve had to this season.

Ojeda will give them that much-needed depth in the middle of the park over a season that still has 41 league games left to play.