Cheltenham Town striker George Lloyd is set to complete a loan move to League Two, it has been reported.

Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff has a little over a day to finish off any final bits of transfer business, with the window slamming shut on Tuesday.

Swansea City striker Kyle Joseph has been linked with a loan move to the Jonny Rocks Stadium with a fresh attacking addition on Duff’s radar. However, the Robins could look to add another striker on top of Joseph if possible.

Now, it has been claimed that a striker could be heading out the exit door, with George Lloyd poised for a loan move away.

As reported by Gloucestershire Live, Lloyd is set to join an unnamed League Two side on a temporary basis.

With two strikers potentially coming in, 21-year-old Lloyd’s first-team action will be limited, so a temporary move away will allow him to pick up consistent first-team action elsewhere.

Breaking into the senior side

Lloyd made his breakthrough into Cheltenham’s senior side at just 17 and has remained in and around the first-team picture since.

Having made his breakthrough at such a young age, he already has a decent amount of senior experience under his belt. Lloyd has played 81 times for the club, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in the process.

A chance to impress

Lloyd will be hoping to make a good impression out on loan should a reported move go through.

Much of his action with Cheltenham has come off the bench, so it will be interesting to see if he can nail down a starting role and catch the eye with a new club.