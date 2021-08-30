Sheffield Wednesday youngster Charles Hagan is attracting interest ahead of the transfer deadline tomorrow, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield Wednesday have a decision to make as to whether they want to loan him out out or not.

He is attracting interest from League Two trio Scunthorpe United, Harrogate Town and Sutton United.

National League side Aldershot Town are also believed to be keen.

Tied down

Hagan was due to become a free agent over this summer but Sheffield Wednesday managed to tie him down to a new deal following their relegation to League One.

Career to date

He started his career in the academy at Chelsea but moved up north to Sheffield Wednesday in 2018.

The forward has since been a key player for the Owls at youth levels and made his first and only first-team appearance for the Yorkshire club last year in a cup game against Fulham.

That is his first and only senior appearance to date and he may well now be heading out on loan.

Thoughts?

A loan move away would be a good opportunity for Hagan to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He isn’t short of options in League Two and would be guaranteed to get some regular game time at that level.

It will be interesting to see if the Owls let him go with Scunthorpe, Sutton, Harrogate and Aldershot lurking.