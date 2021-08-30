Dundee are set to sign Lee Hodson following his departure from Gillingham, as per journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter (see tweet below).

Former Rangers defender Lee Hodson is set to join Dundee on a free transfer. #Dundee — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) August 30, 2021

Dundee are poised to hand the defender a deal.

Hodson, who is 29-years-old, has been a free agent since his release by Gillingham at the end of last season.

Leyton Orient handed him a trial over pre-season, as per a report by the Newham Recorder.

However, Kenny Jackett’s side opted against signing him and he is now moving back up to Scotland.

No stranger to Scotland

Hodson was on the books at Gillingham for the past two years but spent a year-and-a-half of that above the border.

He joined the Gills in 2019 and played 12 times for them in his first season before they shipped him out on loan to St Mirren.

Hamilton Academical then came calling and he spent the whole of last term with the Scottish Premiership side.

Career to date

The Northern Ireland international started his career at Boreham Wood before Watford snapped him up as a youngster.

He went on to play 91 times for the Hornets, as well as having a loan spell away at Brentford.

Hodson left Vicarage Road on a permanent basis in 2013 and joined MK Dons for three years.

Rangers then swooped to sign him and he played 27 times for the Glasgow giants before moving to Gillingham.

A move to Dundee now beckons for the defender.