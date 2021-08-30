Burnley are ‘in talks’ with Swansea City regarding the potential signing of Connor Roberts ahead of deadline day.

Roberts, 25, is fancied by Burnley ahead of the final day of the summer transfer window.

The Swansea City and Wales full-back has missed the start of the season through injury but Sean Dyche’s Burnley are in talks with the Welshman – Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol tweeted earlier today:

Burnley in talks to sign Swansea City and Wales right back Connor Roberts — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 30, 2021

Roberts underwent surgery on a groin injury over summer. He was part of Wales Euro 2020 squad but was forced out prematurely in the game v Denmark after sustaining his injury.

Swansea City have since seen Steve Cooper depart and have replaced him with Russell Martin. But the former MK Dons managed has endured a tough start to life in South Wales, finding his side 19th-place after the opening five games of the season.

With the clock rapidly approaching that 11pm transfer deadline on Tuesday, Martin and the Swans hierarchy could be sweating over the future of Roberts who’s become a really key player for the Welsh club in recent seasons.

From the right-hand side of defence, Roberts has established himself as one of the most creative and influential wing-backs in the Football League – he’s dynamic and effective going both forward and backwards, and experienced too having become a mainstay in the Wales international side.

There’s no indication of how much the Swans might want to part ways with Roberts and no indication as to whether his injury could dictate the move – he’s a fine player though and would be a real quality addition for Burnley.