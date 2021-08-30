Blackpool have made a six-figure bid for Oxford United star Cameron Brannagan, according to reports.

Blackpool are still looking to bring some fresh faces to Bloomfield Road before the window slams shut on Tuesday as Neil Critchley continues to hunt for his first Championship win.

The Tangerines have brought in 10 players so far, and it has now been claimed by Football Insider that a bid has been made for a potential 11th addition in Cameron Brannagan.

Football Insider has claimed that Blackpool have lodged a six-figure bid for Brannagan, with Oxford yet to respond.

It awaits to be seen if the Championship side are successful in their reported efforts to sign the former Liverpool midfielder with the clock ticking.

Standing out in League One

Since joining the U’s back in 2018, Brannagan has become a key player for the club.

Across all competitions, he has featured 150 times for the League One side, netting 16 goals and laying on 14 assists in the process.

His strong displays in the middle of the park have made him one of the division’s standout midfielders, so it will be interesting to see if he gets the chance to jump up to the Championship with Blackpool.

Critchley’s current midfield options

Kenny Dougall and Reece James has been the Blackpool boss’ go-to midfield pairing so far, while Grant Ward has also featured in the role.

Ryan Wintle, Matty Virtue, Kevin Stewart, Cameron Antwi are also options in the middle of the park, while Callum Connolly has played in the position previously as well.

With the end of the window right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Blackpool’s rumoured bid is enough to bring Brannagan to Bloomfield Road before the deadline.