Bristol City have agreed a deal to sign George Tanner from Carlisle United.

Bristol City will pay a fee of £300,000 for the League Two defender, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 30.08.21, 12.22).

Tanner, who is 21-years-old, has impressed since joining Carlisle last year and is now poised to be rewarded with a move to the Championship.

The Robins have until the transfer deadline tomorrow to seal the deal.

Manchester United alumni

Tanner is from Blackpool and rose up through the academy at Manchester United.

He never made a senior appearance for the Premier League giants but was a regular for them at various youth levels.

The full-back had loan spells away from Old Trafford at Salford City and Morecambe to gain experience before signing for Carlisle in August last year.

Key player for Carlisle

He has made 48 appearances for Chris Beech’s side in all competitions since then but now appears to be on his way to Bristol City.

They will be disappointed to be losing him now but it would be hard for them to stand in the way of a move up two divisions.

Where will he fit in at Bristol City?

Tanner will give Nigel Pearson’s side more competition and depth in their defensive department.

He is a decent age at 21 and has the potential to develop in the future.