West Brom are trying to offload Kenneth Zohore, as per a report by the Express and Star.

West Brom are looking to find a new home for the striker before the end of the transfer window.

Zohore, who is 27-years-old, spent last season on loan at fellow Championship side Millwall.

The Baggies are now poised to ship him out somewhere before the window shuts tomorrow.

West Brom gave him the green light to join Millwall on loan in October last year and he went on to make 19 appearances for the Lions in all competitions, chipping in with three goals.

Current situation

Zohore has played three times under Valerien Ismael so far this season.

However, he has fallen further down the pecking order now following their recent signing of Jordan Hugill.

He moved to the Hawthorns in 2019 from Cardiff City and has since managed five goals in 23 games.

Career to date

The ex-Denmark youth international played for the likes of Copenhagen, Fiorentina, Odense and Kortrijk before joining Cardiff in 2016.

He was a hit during his time in Wales and bagged 22 goals in 89 games for the Bluebirds, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock during his time there.

What next

Zohore is available now and it will be interesting to see if there are any takers between now and the end of the window.