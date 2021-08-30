Sunderland attacker Jack Diamond is wanted by Harrogate Town on loan, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Sunderland are weighing up what to do with the youngster before the end of the transfer window.

Diamond, who is 21-years-old, spent time with Harrogate on loan a couple of seasons ago and they now want him back before tomorrow’s deadline.

There is also other League Two interest in the winger but Simon Weaver’s side are believed to be leading the race for his signature at the moment.

Academy graduate

Diamond joined Sunderland’s academy at the age of 14 and has risen up through their academy.

The Black Cats handed him his first-team debut in the EFL Trophy in 2018.

They then loaned him to Harrogate during the 2019/20 season and he scored four goals in 31 games for the Yorkshire side whilst they were in the National League.

Current situation

Diamond returned to the Stadium of Light last year and played 35 times in all competitions last term.

He has made three appearances so far this season and has been involved in Lee Johnson’s plans.

However, a loan move to League Two would give him the chance to get more experience under his belt and the opportunity to play regular football.

It will be interesting to see what Sunderland decide to do with him between now and the deadline tomorrow.