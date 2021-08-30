Blackburn Rovers’ Harry Chapman remains of interest to League One clubs, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers have a decision to make on his future between now and the transfer deadline with teams in the league below keen on him.

Chapman, who is 23-years-old, spent the second-half of last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town.

Tony Mowbray gave him the green light to move to the Shrews during the January transfer window and he was a hit with Steve Cotterill’s side.

He ended up scoring seven goals in 23 games for the third tier outfit before heading back to Ewood Park this summer.

Current situation

Chapman has been involved with Rovers’ first-team in the opening few games of the new season.

He joined the Championship side in January 2019 but has struggled for regular game time during his time in Lancashire.

Career to date

He started his career at Middlesbrough and rose up through the youth ranks there before making four first-team appearances. He also had loan spells away at Yorkshire duo Sheffield United and Barnsley.

What now

Chapman impressed with Shrewsbury last season so it is no surprise to see League One clubs are interested.

Blackburn could see him as useful competition and depth for their attacking options this term though so might decide to keep hold of him.