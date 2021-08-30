Blackburn Rovers are still hoping to bring Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Reda Khadra in before the end of the month, according to reports.

Sky Sports (Transfer Centre, 11:16, 30.8.21) has stated that Rovers are still hoping to bring the German youngster to Ewood Park despite a deal stalling in recent weeks.

Blackburn Rovers were first said keen on Khadra earlier this month, but an injury has seen the deal hit the brakes.

However, despite the stall, it is said that the Championship side are still hoping to add him before the window slams shut on Tuesday.

Rovers are looking to tie up a loan deal for Khadra as Tony Mowbray looks to bolster his attacking options, so it awaits to be seen if a move can be completed before the window slams shut.

Should he link up with the Ewood Park side, he will become the second Brighton player to head to Blackburn on loan.

Defender Jan Paul van Hecke’s loan move was confirmed at the weekend, with the 21-year-old set to spend the campaign with Rovers.

A solid proving ground

Mowbray and co have been entrusted with a number of top talents in recent seasons, with highly-rated youngsters Harvey Elliott, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jarrad Branthwaite all spending time with the club last season.

Having spent time in Brighton and Borussia Dortmund’s youth academy, Khadra will be hoping to make a good impression in what will be his first shot at consistent senior football.