Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass admits his side could still sell Huddersfield Town-linked Lewis Ferguson, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 29.08.21, 08.46).

Aberdeen’s manager says there will be movement in and out with his side between now and the end of the transfer window.

Ferguson, who is 22-years-old, has been linked with Championship side Huddersfield over recent days, as reported by The Sun.

The Record say Watford had a bid rejected for him earlier this summer, whilst Brentford have also been mentioned.

Read: Huddersfield Town yet to make offer for Bradford City man

‘The reality is’…

Glass has said: “The reality is some players might need to go out the way, whether that’s on loan or a permanent deal.

“Others are in demand as well so there’s a long time between now and Tuesday. I think there will be some movement in and out.”

Aberdeen have recently brought in midfielder Matty Longstaff on loan from Newcastle United, which might see Ferguson sold if the right offer comes in.

Key player

Ferguson was snapped up by Aberdeen in 2018 having previously been on the books at both Rangers and Hamilton Academical.

He has since established himself as a key player for the Dons and has made 134 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with 25 goals.

Read: Blackburn Rovers looked at recently departed Huddersfield Town man

What now?

The window shuts tomorrow and Aberdeen won’t want to lose him.

However, their boss is being realistic about the situation and it will be interesting to see what happens.

Huddersfield’s chances of making a move are likely to depend on whether Lewis O’Brien leaves or not.