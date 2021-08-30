Napoli have agreed a loan deal for Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and have the option to make the move permanent for £9million as per Mail Online.

Anguissa, 25, joined Fulham from Marseille in August 2018 for £30million. He’s since made 58 Premier League appearances for the club having spent time on loan with Villarreal during Fulham’s 2019/20 season in the Championship.

But he prevailed upon his return to the club last season, featuring 36 times in the top flight and thoroughly impressing.

Fulham though would succumb to relegation under Scott Parker for a second time in three seasons and Anguissa has since been linked with a move away – Napoli have been linked throughout the summer and it looks like them who will land the midfielder before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Silva’s Fulham salvation

After five games of the season, Marco Silva’s Fulham sit in 1st-place of the Championship table. They’ve been standout performers so far in the second-tier and Anguissa has only played a back-up role so far

The Cameroonian has featured three times in the Championship so far, totalling 80 minutes of game time in the Championship.

His likely departure is obviously a blow to Fulham but they can compete in the Championship this season without the £30million man – Fulham have claimed 13 points from their opening five, scoring 13 and conceding just three having beaten Stoke City 3-0 at the weekend.

Up next for them is a trip to Blackpool after the international break.