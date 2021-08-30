Aston Villa’s Conor Hourihane is set to join Sheffield United on loam, as per Matt Law.

Hourihane, 30, spent the second half of last season on loan with Swansea City. The midfielder scored five goals and grabbed two assists in his 22 Championship appearances but returned to Villa Park with mixed reviews.

The Republic of Ireland man has fallen well out of favour at Aston Villa but Daily Telegraph reporter Law has today reported that the midfielder is set to sign for Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United on loan for the 2021/22 season.

Conor Hourihane is close to joining Sheffield United on loan from Aston Villa with the player expected to have a medical today. Will be a great signing IMO. Hourihane has been such a great pro at Villa and made some huge contributions. Wish him all the best #avfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) August 30, 2021

Hourihane is set to have a medical today at Sheffield United ahead of his temporary move to Sheffield United, where he’ll become only the Blades’ second signing of the summer after their loan acquisition of Ben Davies from Liverpool.

Jokanovic’s early woes

Going into the September international break, Sheffield United sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table having claimed just two points from their opening five games of the season.

Alarmingly as well, they’ve managed to score just once so far this season. Hourihane’s arrival then will be a much-welcomed one given his goal-scoring pedigree from midfield, and his creativity could help the likes of Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie in attack start firing.

For the player himself, it’s perhaps one final chance to prove to Villa that he’s worthy of a place in their side. He has a year left on his contract there having been out of favour for the best part of two seasons now, and Sheffield United is a place where he could really prevail and prove his worth to Dean Smith and co.