Sheffield Wednesday have rebounded from the disappointment of relegation from the Championship to sparkle in League One.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have seen the Owls take flight in the third tier and they sit perched handily in 2nd – albeit on goal difference.

They are having to do so under strict circumstances and it has been all hands to the pump in terms of performances on the pitch.

However, the Owls’ fortunes could be about to change as news emerges, per Australian site FTBL, over the details of the injury suffered by Massimo Luongo.

Luongo injury, Moore concerns and added detail

Luongo hobbled out of the Owls’ 2-0 win over South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United with what appeared to be a hamstring niggle.

He missed the defeat against Morecambe and boss Darren Moore revealed that the club were awaiting a more detailed prognosis.

Moore said that the club would know more later this week with the appointed specialist away on holiday.

However, the FTBL website reports the graphic nature of the injury and what it means for his international involvement.

In some colourful language they write that the injury Luongo suffered saw him “rip the hamstring from the bone.” They added that this ruled him out of contentions for the remaining six Australia World Cup Qualifiers.

Thoughts?

An injury of that magnitude is always going see a player miss a chunk of playing time. There are the operation and recuperation aspects to consider.

Sheffield Wednesday are prudent to be waiting on an official diagnosis, that’s always the best course of action.

However, with the transfer window countdown ticking closer to 11 pm on Tuesday evening, the Owls may want to take stock in the eventuality that Luongo is out long term.

Any absence that Luongo is forced into will hurt the Owls. The longer this is, the more the hurt that they will feel.

FTBL’s Dave Lewis says that this hurt could last until the New Year. If this is so, it could be an absence Darren Moore’s side could ill afford.