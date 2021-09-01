Adnan Januzaj, once hailed one of the brightest young prospects in football seems to have fell out of the media spotlight.

Januzaj, now aged 26, crept onto the scene at Manchester United. He joined the Red Devils when he was 16 and made his debut in the Premier League when he was 18 against Wigan, and soon had the whole of the English media dubbing him the next big thing.

After falling out of favour at United, Januzaj signed on loan for Sunderland in the 2016/17 season – part of three Manchester United players then manager David Moyes brought in. Despite quite a catchy chant the Belgian winger didn’t give the Wearsiders much to sing about.

In 25 appearances in the Premier League he failed to register a goal, with his only goal coming in a cup tie against Shrewsbury earning the Black Cats a late winner – in total, he scored one goals in 28 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats.

He returned to United, only to then be moved to Real Sociedad for around €9m, where he has spent the past four years. He has hit the back of the net 18 times in 127 appearances in all competitions and despite showing some signs of the wonderkid he once was at Sunderland and Sociedad, a poor work ethic and lazy training routine has clearly had a negative impact on his career.

Memories of him at Sunderland are distant and mark a time at the club when Premier League football was the Stadium of Light, but good football was far from it. Nevertheless, Januzaj has settled in Spain with Sociedad.