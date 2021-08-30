Charlton Athletic sparkled in a strong performance in beating Crewe Alexandra at the weekend.

Charlton Athletic fans will be hoping for more of the same from the Addicks as they look to mount a charge up the table.

The London side have been heavily linked with one player, Gillingham’s central midfielder Kyle Dempsey.

Nigel Adkins’ side had entered a bid for Dempsey. However, per Kent Online, emerging news shows the level of disdain that this bid was treated with.

Charlton bid for Dempsey laughed out of Gillingham

Kent Online’s Luke Caldwell reports that the Addicks had entered a £100,000 bid for Dempsey who scored eight League One goals last season.

Outspoken Gills boss, Steve Evans, told Kent Online that this was nowhere near enough to entertain a thought of landing the former Fleetwood man.

Adamant that Dempsey was staying put, Evans than tore the Addicks interest and bid to shred.

On that subject the much-travelled boss said: “That was insulting, it was £100,000. Even with £200,000 they would get laughed out.”

Thoughts?

From walking the touchline at Elland Road as Rotherham boss to managing Leeds United, Steve Evans is used to the limelight.

He is never afraid to air his views and speak his mind – he certainly has done so here.

Evans goes on to add that Charlton are welcome to add another bid but the insult done with their opening lowball offer has already been felt.

For Evans, Kyle Dempsey is staying at the Priestfield Stadium and that’s that.

Charlton might want to switch their attention elsewhere as they look for last-minute reinforcement before the summer window shuts at 11 pm tomoorrow.