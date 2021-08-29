Crystal Palace are the latest club to be linked with Barnsley loan star from last season Daryl Dike, as reported by The Sun.

The Orlando City striker is a wanted man back in England.

Dike, who is 21-years-old, caught the eye on loan at Barnsley last season and is not short of suitors right now.

Championship promotion hopefuls West Brom are interested along with Premier League side Leeds United, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

Crystal Palace are now said to be weighing up a move for him as Patrick Viera looks to boost his attacking options.

Impressed at Oakwell

Dike made the switch to Barnsley in the last January transfer window as a bit of an unknown quantity but became an instant hit with the Yorkshire side.

He scored nine goals in 22 games in all competitions for the Tykes to help them get into the Championship Play-Offs.

Reunion on the cards?

The now West Brom boss Valerien Ismael was the man who brought him to Barnsley and has been linked with a reunion at the Hawthorns.

However, the Baggies would have to see off Premier League competitions to lure him to the Midlands.