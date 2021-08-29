Bradford City struggled at times in League Two last season. They fell to their lowest league position since 1966 at one point.

Bradford City regained some momentum and briefly threatened a play-off charge but were let down by faltering results. They fell short by some way, ending up 15th in the final table.

The Bantams hierarchy knew that restructuring was needed and started at the top by convincing Derek Adams to drop back down to League Two after guiding Morecambe to promotion.

With the current transfer window about to shut, the Bantams are still looking for more signings. One player linked heavily with a move to the West Yorkshire club is Doncaster Rover frontman Omar Bogle.

Despite the links, a move has not advanced and in today’s print edition of The Sun on Sunday (29.08.21, pg. 61), reporter Alan Nixon gives the latest on the deal.

Nixon latest on Bogle to Bradford City

The deal itself is still live from Bradford City’s end but it is stalled due to issues between Bogle and Doncaster Rovers.

These have been well documented in the media and Nixon adds the latest confirmation of where the deal currently sits.

He writes that the Bantams “want to sign” Bogle but that the former Charlton Athletic and Cardiff striker is awaiting a pay-off from Rovers.

Nixon adds that Bogle is not in Richie Wellens’ plans but that he “won’t go without a severance deal.”

Not only that, Sun man Nixon also adds that this severance deal is vital to Bradford City’s hopes of landing the 28-year-old striker. Without it, the West Yorkshire side “cannot afford him” he says.