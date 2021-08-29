Brighton and Hove Albion are ready to send Championship-linked goalkeeper Christian Walton on loan again.

Brighton and Hove Albion are willing to loan out the stopper before the end of the transfer window, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (29.08.21, pg. 61).

Walton, who is 25-years-old, has been linked with Championship duo Nottingham Forest and Derby County over recent days, as reported by Football Insider.

The Seagulls were keen to sell him this summer but have now dropped their demands for a sale and will give the green light for another temporary exit.

Championship experience

Walton spent the season before last at Blackburn Rovers and made 46 appearances for the Lancashire side under Tony Mowbray.

He had previously been on loan at Wigan Athletic for two years before his spell at Ewood Park.

Career so far

The ex-England Under-21 international started out at Plymouth Argyle and rose up through their academy before Brighton snapped him up seven years ago.

Walton has only played six times for the Premier League club though and has also been loaned out to Bury, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town in the past to gain experience.

What next?

Brighton are willing to loan him out again and he is a decent option for clubs in the second tier.

Rivals Derby and Forest have been mentioned and it will be interesting to see if either make a move.