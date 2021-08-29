Huddersfield Town have struggled since their relegation from the Premier League and have largely languished in the lower reaches of the Championship.

Huddersfield Town fans are enjoying something of a revival at the moment in the Championship. Three straight wins have seen the Terriers rise to 4th in the table.

It’s only early doors in a season that is just five games old but there are encouraging signs at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Alan Nixon, writing in today’s print edition of The Sun on Sunday (29.08.21, pg. 61) says that these fans will need to look at changes on the playing front. He says that bosses at the club are looking to move on Isaac Mbenza.

Town looking to move on £8m Mbenza

Nixon says that Huddersfield Town are desperate to trim their wage bill. They are not only looking to sell £8million signing Mbenza but have engaged an agent and tasked him with doing so.

Nixon says that this agent has been instructed to move Mbenza on to lighten the financial load at the West Yorkshire club. He adds that Mbenza will be available on what he says is “a bargain deal.”

Mbenza has been offered to European clubs as the Terriers look towards streamlining the club’s playing staff and maximising their revenue streams.

The 25-year-old French-born flyer will leave the John Smith’s Stadium after making 67 appearances. These appearances have returned six goals and provided nine assists.