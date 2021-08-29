Cardiff City want Rotherham United striker Michael Smith.

Rotherham United may lose their starlet before the end of the transfer window, as per a report in The Sun on Sunday (29.08.21, pg. 60).

Smith, who is 29-years-old, scored twice for the Millers yesterday as they beat Doncaster Rovers to take his tally so far this season to three.

He only has a year left on his contract with the Yorkshire club and Cardiff could tempt them into cashing in before the transfer deadline on Tuesday.

Bristol City have been linked with the attacker this summer but are no longer pursuing a move for him, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Big player

Smith has been on the books at Rotherham since January 2018 and has since managed to bag 38 goals in 162 games for them in all competitions.

They won’t want to lose him so late in the window and would need to find a replacement if he went.

Career to date

Smith started his career at Darlington before moving to Charlton Athletic as a youngster.

He went on to have further spells at Swindon Town and Portsmouth before signing for Bury in 2017.

However, he spent just a matter of months with the Shakers before Rotherham came calling.

What now?

It may well be the case that Smith leaves Rotherham for the Championship over the coming days, with Cardiff potentially ready to pounce.